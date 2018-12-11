CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) --A former middle school janitor, who pleaded guilty to molesting students on a City of Industry campus, was sentenced to 14 years in state prison on Tuesday.
Michael Anthony Barry, 60, was charged with sexually abusing at least eight girls at Torch Middle School.
"The suspect is being accused of inappropriate touching with female victims. Our female victims range in age from 11 to 14 years old," Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. Todd Deeds said after Barry was arrested in July 2017. The incidents occurred on campus during school hours between August 2016 and May 2017.