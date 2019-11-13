Dr. Bruce Hensel, former TV correspondent, arrested by LAPD Juvenile Division investigators

By ABC7.com staff
PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dr. Bruce M. Hensel, a former longtime medical correspondent for KNBC in Los Angeles, was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of contacting a minor with intent to commit sexual acts, authorities said.

Hensel, 71, was taken into custody about 10:15 a.m. by investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department's Juvenile Division, a spokesperson for the agency said. He was being held on $5,000 bail.

On Oct. 16, members of the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crime Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at Hensel's home in Pacific Palisades.

Items were removed from the hillside house as part of the investigation, an LAPD spokesperson said.

Additional details about the case were not immediately disclosed.

Hensel was a medical correspondent for KNBC for nearly three decades and had prior stints at NBC in New York and KCOP in Los Angeles. In addition to his reporting on medical issues for KNBC, he was known for answering viewer questions on the station's "Ask Dr. Bruce" segment. He won multiple Emmys for his work in addition to honors from medical organizations.

An online biography indicates Hensel also served as a medical professor at UCLA and hosted a nationally syndicated call-in radio show.

Last year he co-directed and produced a documentary about transgender relationships entitled "Beyond the Opposite Sex," which aired on Showtime.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
