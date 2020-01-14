Former Upland police probationary officer arrested by Pomona authorities on suspicion of sexual assault

Upland Police Department Officer Joshua Duarte is seen at a swearing-in ceremony on Aug. 19, 2019. (Upland Police Department/Facebook)

A former Upland Police Department officer was arrested Saturday on suspicion of sexual assault shortly after being fired from his job with the agency, authorities said.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Pomona Police Department said 31-year-old Joshua Duarte was booked at that city's jail after being taken into custody in Upland.

"At this time, Pomona police investigators believe this to be an isolated incident with no additional victims," the news release said.

In an email, Upland Police Chief Darren Goodman described Duarte as a probationary officer who was terminated "for failure to meet the standards and expectations of an officer for the Upland Police Department."

The alleged sexual assault occurred while Duarte was on duty, Goodman said.

The case has been submitted to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pomona police at (909) 620-2085.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
