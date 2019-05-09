EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shuttle-bus cameras capture moment of deadly Durham explosion

By Tim Pulliam
DURHAM, N.C. -- ABC7's sister station ABC11 has obtained exclusive video from two cameras aboard a Carolina Livery shuttle. The video shows the impact of the deadly Durham explosion.

Two cameras showed the inside and outside of the bus during the blast. The bus was parked facing Northbound on North Duke Street on the morning of April 10.

During the explosion, the outside camera view shows total chaos as plumes of smoke shoot toward the windshield. The force of the blast dramatically cracks the front windshield.

The inside camera shows the windows of the bus shattering into pieces and debris flying everywhere.

Rich Meyers, 65, was driving the bus, which was carrying one passenger at the time.

"I felt this searing pain on the left side of my face--and heat," Meyers said. "I looked down and my face was soaked with blood."

Meyers was transporting a Duke employee at the time of the blast. In the video, you see the passenger was able to walk off the bus. Meyers was knocked to the ground.

It's not clear how the shuttle was able to park on Duke Street when crews evacuated the area.

Meyers told ABC11 that he is unable to go back to work. He suffers from light sensitivity, headaches and hearing loss.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinaexplosiongas leakexclusivefireu.s. & worlddurham explosioncaught on cameradurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News