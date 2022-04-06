localish

Dynamic Fit Moms gather together to get fit and have fun

EMBED <>More Videos

Dynamic Fit Moms gather together to get fit and have fun

ARDMORE, Pa -- Jene' Feliciano has always dreamed of owning her own space.

So, she opened DayDream Kreative Studios in Ardmore and uses the space to host her own events.

Feliciano also rents the space at affordable rates out to others looking to hold an event.

"Some spaces are overly expensive just to rent out, so I try to make this reasonable for the community, especially entrepreneurs and upcoming new artists to utilize it so they can be better and utilize it for their dreams and make it bigger," she said.

Every Thursday, Feliciano hosts a hip hop cardio class that she and her partner Sakiyah Watts call Dynamic Fit Moms.

The weekly class costs only $5 and is aimed at helping moms get into shape while having fun.

"It's good to see moms coming together and being able to do, you know, some workout stuff - some get away stuff," said fit mom, Zendra Green.

Participants say the workout is intense, but is easily modified to fit anyone's ability.

"To open this space on the Mainline is actually very special to me. To be able to do that for the community is very, very important - it means a lot," said Feliciano.

Dynamic Fit Moms classes are held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at DayDream Kreative Studios located at 35 East Lancaster Avenue in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ardmorepumpedwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
This NJ community food pantry feeds hundreds in the community
Prune Redmond Gallery promotes local business with comedy
Dynamic Fit Moms gather together to get fit and have fun
Florida restaurant is big on comfort food, including the Cheesy Todd
TOP STORIES
SoCal homeowner roughs up suspected burglar from Chile
Woman accidentally pushed wrong button on lottery machine, won $10M
Supervisors step above LA sheriff with COVID vaccine firing change
Proposed CA bill aimed at cracking down on retail thefts hits snag
Pope Francis kisses Ukrainian flag from Bucha, denounces 'massacre'
The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia to replace Kanye West at Coachella
3 arrested in series of violent LA follow-home robberies
Show More
Indictment says BofA contractor helped steal millions from EDD
Man, child injured during shooting along 710 Freeway in Compton
Heat wave to hit SoCal with 100-degree temps in some areas Wednesday
3rd man arrested, released after Sacramento mass shooting
LA County moves to ban on single-use plastics in food service
More TOP STORIES News