17-year-old boy dies after being shot in Exposition Park

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after being shot in Exposition Park.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired along the 3700 block of South Harvard Boulevard shortly after midnight and discovered the teenager suffering from gunshots wounds, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and whether any arrests have been made.
