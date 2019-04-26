Exposition Park crash: People call for safety improvements where sisters were struck

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There was a call to action at a South Los Angeles intersection on Thursday, following the deaths of two girls who were struck by a semi-truck.

Community members said they want safety improvements made before this happens again.

The intersection of 36th Street and Broadway is where sisters Amy Lorenzo, 12, and Marlene, 14, were walking to school on April 4 when they were both struck.

Marlene died that day, but Amy was hospitalized in critical condition and in a medically induced coma.

On Monday, police announced that Amy had died from her injuries.

Investigators were trying to determine if the driver was distracted at the time of the collision. The driver was not arrested.

There are no crosswalks for students leaving school in the area. Parents, students and community organizers staged a protest, demanding answers and asking for changes like speed bumps and improved lighting. Most importantly, they said, they want signage. They said that just blocks away at the University of Southern California, it's impossible not to know you're in a school zone. They want the same at this intersection, where there is a high school and middle school.

"As I head off to college next year, I want to make sure that what happens to the Lorenzo sisters never happens again to anyone, and that includes my sisters," said Andrea Garcia, a senior at Jackie Robinson High School.

The city said it's done some minor improvements on the traffic lights to try and time them longer and give students a longer chance to cross the street.
