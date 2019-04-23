Girl dies weeks after Expo Park big rig crash that killed her sister

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A girl who was struck by a big rig as she and her sister walked to school in Exposition Park has died, police said Monday.

Amy Lorenzo, 12, and her sister Marlene, 14, were walking to school in a crosswalk on April 4 when they were both struck by a truck.

Marlene died that day, but Amy was hospitalized in critical condition and in a medically induced coma.

On Monday, police announced that Amy had died.

"It's with deep regret and a heavy heart to announce that Amy Lorenzo died earlier today," LAPD Det. Moses Castillo wrote on Twitter. "Keep her family in your thoughts & prayers. Family has asked for privacy and is very appreciative of the out pouring of community love & support."



Investigators were trying to determine if the driver was distracted at the time of the collision. The driver was not arrested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
exposition parklos angeleslos angeles countypedestrian struckpedestrian killedtruck crashcollision
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News