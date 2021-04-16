Live look at SoCal: Downtown L.A., Santa Monica & more
Eyewitness News at 5am - April 16, 2021
Eyewitness News at 5am - April 16, 2021
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
TOP STORIES
8 killed, gunman dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis
Suspect charged in double murder at Rancho Cucamonga home
Santa Clarita stabbing suspect in custody after standoff with deputies
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
Cooperstown baseball tournament requires 12-year-olds' vaccination
OC man arrested in wife's 2016 disappearance
Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to 'shut your mouth' during COVID hearing
Here's what you need to know about your vaccine card
Remembering Selena: Muralists reflect on Selena's 'timeless' impact
Arrest made in attack on 70-year-old woman in Eagle Rock
Justin Turner's home run destroys fan's plate of nachos
Disneyland ticket website flooded with demand ahead of reopening
