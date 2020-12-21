Eyewitness News at 6am

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When could Americans see the $600 direct stimulus payment?
EMT who helped man with COVID-like symptoms on LAX flight falls ill
Newsom to quarantine after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts following earthquake
Holiday travel increasing dramatically despite public health warnings
3 wounded after string of shootings in Altadena, authorities say
Family of IE man who died after arrest calls for justice
Show More
LA County crosses 600K COVID cases in fastest acceleration phase of pandemic
70-year-old Taco Bell employee surprised with tip of a lifetime
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
OC breaks record for daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Caravan in Pasadena calls for reopening of businesses
More TOP STORIES News