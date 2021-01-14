SoCal Live Cams
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 6am
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
MAP: Most COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in LA County
LA-area law enforcement on alert as Inauguration Day nears
5-year-old boy wounded in La Puente shooting, authorities say
SoCal coffee seller returns favor for now-struggling barber
Long Beach to use convention center as COVID vaccination site
Ineligible people in Riverside County signing up to get vaccine: officials
Show More
Siegfried Fischbacher, of Siegfried & Roy, dies of pancreatic cancer
LA City Council seeks to ramp up mask enforcement
'Counting down my breaths': Jacob Blake reflects on shooting
LA area Girl Scouts get creative to sell cookies during pandemic
Andrew Yang officially announces NYC mayoral run
More TOP STORIES News