'Fast & Furious' franchise brings 'F9' to big screen with familiar faces, out of this world stunts

HOLLYWOOD -- Hollywood is hoping this will be the weekend when things really turn around at the box office. The latest film in the "Fast and Furious" franchise has already earned more than $300 million overseas. It's about to get into gear for its US release... no streaming... strictly in movie theaters.The ninth movie in the "Fast and Furious" franchise is racing to theaters. That first film was set in the neighborhoods of East Los Angeles. Nine films in.... and star and producer Vin Diesel says they haven't forgotten their roots."This was a franchise born from the pavement, from the concrete," said Diesel. "It is part of who we are. It's where it all started. The first movie was completely filmed in L.A. I don't think we ever went to a set on that first movie. You're making me think about this! I don't think we were ever once in a studio... that's so crazy!"Since that first movie, the franchise grew exponentially. Its success allowed the cast and crew to travel all around the world... and their characters to have some out of this world experiences."The core of the film is still there, the sense of family, loyalty, the code, but the circumstances and the set pieces have gotten larger and larger and larger," said co-star Jordana Brewster. "There are many times like that where, 'how are we going to pull this off? Really? Are we going to?' And then I have complete faith in our team because look what we've done so far. It's pretty amazing."Diesel believes while the franchise has come a long way, he does sees a finish line in the not too distant future."The world just championed this underdog to a place where it has already surpassed all of these other franchises," said Diesel. "But the franchise has a soul. And that soul has to rest."