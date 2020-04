Coronavirus symptom map: Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook users can help researchers forecast COVID-19 activity

ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Facebook teams up with researchers to help collect data on novel coronavirus in an effort to better equip health officials and the public moving forward amid the pandemic. https://t.co/goJzt9qVfT pic.twitter.com/A0KqrzT4Ru — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2020

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- In a world where we stand 6 feet apart to be safe -- how can we track the novel coronavirus and better protect ourselves? Facebook has come up with one answer and wants you to help.Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has announced the results of a new initiative in the battle against COVID-19. The unprecedented partnership is designed to use the power of social media and Facebook's billions of monthly uses to track the pandemic.Zuckerberg spoke with ABC News' chief anchor George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview on "Good Morning America" on Monday to explain how his Menlo Parked based company plans to track COVID-19 information and protect people around the world.The new maps help officials identify situations where more supplies are needed. They also help to predict possible resurgence based on self-reporting of symptoms, according to Zuckerberg.If everything is based on self reporting, how can you increase the chances that it will be accurate, questioned Stephanopoulos.In the 10 days since the survey launched, the data has shown possible hot spots where officials can work to target their response.Zuckerberg addressed the potential privacy concerns that individuals might have in submitting answers on the social media platform about their personal health.Facebook and Carnegie Mellon are now expanding this survey on a global scale, working to provide the data to governments and public health officials worldwide.Facebook also holds its users accountable by continuing to monitor and flag posts for harmful misinformation about the disease.Facebook is making the aggregated survey information from its users available "The survey results, combined with data from additional sources, provide real-time indications of COVID-19 activity not previously available from any other source," Carnegie Mellon University announced in a statement