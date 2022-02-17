Woman stabbed outside Foot Locker store in Fairfax District; 1 detained

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was stabbed outside a Foot Locker store in the Fairfax District Wednesday afternoon, and a person was detained, police said.

Los Angeles police said the stabbing occurred around 2:40 p.m. in the 7700 block of Melrose Avenue outside the shoe store.

News footage from the scene showed the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound to her face after she removed a bandage.

Her condition is unclear but she appeared to be alert.

Police said there isn't any indication the suspect and victim are strangers, and the incident may be related to a domestic dispute.

Further details were not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
