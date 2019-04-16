Fallen CHP Sgt. Steve Licon remembered at memorial service in Riverside

Sgt. Steve Licon's flag-draped casket was brought from Graham Mortuary during a procession and arrived at Harvest Christian Fellowship church for the memorial.
"To me, my dad was invincible. So on April 6 when I got the call that my dad had been in an accident, never did I imagine that my dad would not be here to see me graduate college or walk me down the aisle. Dad I will miss you forever," said one of Licon's daughters at the memorial.
The patrol sergeant had pulled over a car for speeding April 6 on the 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore when a car driven by an allegedly drunk driver crossed over the shoulder and struck him. Licon died later at a nearby hospital.
Hundreds attended the memorial service - the church was filled to capacity, and many were seated in an overflow area. Officials from law enforcement agencies across California as well as other states came to show support. Gov. Gavin Newsom and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra were also among those in attendance.
Michael Callahan, 36, of Winchester was booked on suspicion of murder and driving drunk in connection with Licon's death. He has pleaded not guilty.
The 53-year-old sergeant had been with the CHP for 27 years and was preparing to retire within a year. He is survived by his wife, daughter and stepdaughter.
"My husband was my protector, my strength, my love, my heart. He showed and told me every day that he loved me. I was so blessed and proud to be his wife," said Licon's wife.
He has been described as a selfless, dedicated public servant. A memorial of flowers and other tributes were placed at the Riverside station where he was based.
The memorial was expected to be followed by a private burial service.