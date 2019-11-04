Long Beach crash: Outpouring of grief for 3-year-old boy and parents fatally struck by alleged DUI driver

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An outpouring of grief continued Monday for a 3-year-old boy and his parents, all whom were fatally struck by an alleged DUI driver in Long Beach while the family was out trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

A makeshift memorial was growing at the crash site near Los Cerritos Park, where the tragedy occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Raihan Awaida, 32, and her husband, Joseph, 30, were walking on a sidewalk with their son Omar when they were hit by a 2002 Toyota Sequoia that was headed southbound on Country Club Drive, according to Long Beach police.

Joseph Awaida's death was announced Friday. His young son died the following morning. Raihan Awaida succumbed to her injuries Sunday evening, police said.

The driver of the SUV, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter, remained free Monday after posting $100,000 bail. He was identified by authorities as Carlo Navarro, 20, of Long Beach.

"Should have kept him locked up, kept him locked up," Long Beach resident Kenny Bayer said while visiting the memorial. "Homicide, motor-vehicle homicide - don't let him go, he's going to go out and kill somebody else now.

"It's just unbelievable. I'm just broken-hearted."

In the aftermath of the crash, GoFundMe and LaunchGood pages were created in the family's honor. By Monday afternoon, they had collectively raised more than $356,000.
