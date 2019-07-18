Family speaks out after being accused of stealing at Santa Monica Nike store

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A family claiming racial profiling after being accused of stealing a basketball at a Santa Monica Nike store is speaking out.
Joel Stallworth and Tamiya Dickerson said their 18-month-old son loves basketball, so when they were strolling the Third Street Promenade and saw the Nike store, they decided to go inside and buy him a basketball.
When they tried to leave, Stallworth and Dickerson said they were humiliated in public because a store employee didn't think they had paid for the ball.
Video shows a dispute between a store employee and the parents, with police at the scene.
The couple eventually showed police their receipt to prove they had purchased the ball and were told they could leave. Instead, they went back inside to the store and returned the ball for a refund.
"They didn't come up to me asking me, 'Sir, did you pay for the ball?' They said, 'You need to return this stolen ball' and start making me show proof of a ball that I paid for. That's my ball. That's not your ball. I don't have to show you nothing. It's your job to know that before you come to me, disrespecting me in front of the public, embarrassing me. You got cameras wrapped all around me," said Joel Stallworth, who was accused of the theft.
KeJuan Wilkins, VP of North America Communications, released a statement on behalf of Nike:
"We are taking the recent situation at our Santa Monica store very seriously, and we are currently investigating the facts. We have reached out to the family to express our deepest apologies, and we will continue to work with our teams to ensure we deliver on our expectations for consumer experiences."
The couple has hired an attorney.
