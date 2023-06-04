'Family Feud' murder: Victim's sister details man's 'erratic' behavior before shooting wife 14 times

The sister of the wife killed by her husband who made a haunting joke on "Family Feud" has publicly detailed the man's erratic and violent behavior.

A "Family Feud" game show contestant was recently found guilty of murdering his wife.

Her relatives are now reacting to the verdict, and what he said on national TV about their marriage.

Husband and father Timothy Bliefnick made a now-haunting joke during a taping of the game show that aired nationally in 2020.

"Hunny, I love you, but said, 'I do.' Not my mistake, I love my wife," Timothy said.

Now, he is behind bars. A jury convicted him on Wednesday for killing his wife, Becky, the mother of three shot up-close 14 times in her Quincy, Illinois home.

On Saturday morning, Becky's sister, Sarah Reilly, sat down with ABC News to tell them about her sister, who was a nurse, a loving mother and someone who increasingly feared her husband.

"So, I received the text message that I testified to in court in September of 2021, and we knew that the divorce was contentious before that. But, that was the first time where she illuminated or she made clear that, you know, something is dramatically wrong," Sarah said. "She says she wanted to put it in writing that if something ever happened to her, we should first think of him."

Shortly after Becky sent that text, prosecutors in court said, she began telling her close friends about her husband's increasingly erratic behavior, and what he might do if he lost custody of their children.

"'He scraped at my face. He has shoved me across the room where the kids and I are standing. He's punched a hole in the wall. If things really don't go his way, I feel he can be very unstable and unpredictable,'" one prosecutor recited.

Becky filed multiple court orders of protection. Then, in February, prosecutors said, Timothy did the unthinkable. He rode a bicycle to her home, climbed up to the second floor, opened the window with a crowbar, and shot her multiple times, using a homemade gun-silencer.

"We learned that he did practice runs of going to her house on that bike multiple days. We learned about his Google searches. We learned so many gruesome facts. I would have never dreamed that I would be listening to details like that. Never, ever," Sarah said.

Becky's three boys, 6, 10 and 12 years old, are now being raised by her parents. They are relying on close family and friends, and their faith, knowing they have a long road ahead.

"Mother's Day was the hardest so far for me, because that was who she was: his mother. How do you take three boys to the cemetery to celebrate Mother's Day? It's heartbreaking. So, this will be a year of really traumatic firsts," Sarah said.

Timothy will be sentenced in August. He faces life behind bars.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for and support Becky's three children.