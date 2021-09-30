More causes ruled out in case of California family found dead on hiking trail

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. -- Weeks after a family was found dead on a hiking trail in California, investigators are still working to determine the cause of their death.

On Thursday, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office released new information detailing possible death causes that detectives have ruled out.

Officials say the 45-year-old Jonathan Gerrish, 30-year-old Ellen Chung, one-year-old Aurelia Miju Chung-Gerrish and their dog did not die by a gun or other weapon, lightning strike, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, cyanide exposure, illegal drugs or alcohol or suicide.

Detectives are working with a toxicologist, an environmental specialist and the FBI to narrow down an official cause of death.

Last month, investigators said they collected water samples in the area where the family's bodies were found. The results haven't been revealed yet, but officials have not ruled out the possibility of poisonous toxins in the water, including toxic algae bloom.

The sheriff's office says that many toxicology reports have returned, but the contents of those reports will not be disclosed at this time.

Officials say that they are still waiting on a few "key results" and a timeline for those reports wasn't immediately known.

Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said in a press release, "We respect and understand the need for information and details regarding this case. Our current priorities remain supporting and informing the Gerrish/Chung family during this tragic time. As we navigate through this investigation with the family, we will later share our findings with the public."
