Family frantically searching for beloved Garden Grove couple who who may be missing in Tijuana

By and ABC7.com staff
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A family is frantically searching for a beloved Garden Grove couple who made a quick trip to Tijuana, but never returned home as expected.

A longtime neighbor who saw Maria and Jesus Guillen nearly every day said they have lived in her Garden Grove neighborhood for decades.

"They're the best neighbors we've ever had and probably one of the only original neighbors from my almost 40 years living here," said Danielle Razi, neighbor.

The couple is known for having a tight knit family.

"She's got a few great kids with lots of grandkids and they're always here ...every holiday," Razi said.

Their children have been looking for the couple after they went missing on Friday. They made a trip to Tijuana, Mexico in a green 2005 Toyota Tundra to check on property they own there and were supposed to return the same day. They couple has not been heard from.

"We've all grown up with them. It's heart-wrenching to think about," Razi said.

One of their children has been in Mexico posting fliers. The FBI, U.S. State Department, and Mexican authorities have been notified of their disappearance.

The Garden Grove Police Department is investigating.
