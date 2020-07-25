LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tears and heartbreak for family and friends of Jakeil Reynolds as they gathered to remember the 25-year-old. The popular coach and PE teacher was shot and killed outside a house party Wednesday night in Ladera Heights.
"Ten shots in one loving person. A person that could touch anybody in the room, just a word, just a smile, just by being in there, and you put 10 shots in him," said Jakeil's brother Elijah Reynolds.
Investigators say a 29-year-old suspect has been arrested for the murder.
They say the gunman and Reynolds didn't know each other. The suspect opened fire after the two had an altercation at the party.
"Why? Senseless. He was a kid, student. He worked as a child care teacher. He was going into the air conditioning field. A kid just growing," said Jakeil's father John Reynolds.
Friends and family say Reynolds loved anything athletic and loved to share his passion with kids.
Before the pandemic, he was working at the city charter school as a PE and after school coach.
Many of his students and their parents turned out for the emotional vigil on Friday.
"You should see all of these children out here. I just had five parents from city school come up to me and tell me how amazing he was with their children," said Jakeil's mother Paula Reynolds.
Authorities say there were dozens of people at the house party.
Reynolds' family pleaded for witnesses to come forward to ensure the 25-year-old gets the justice he deserves.
"Everybody saying 'I want justice.' I just want my brother back. I just really want my brother back. He was everything to me," said Elijah.
Police have not yet identified the suspect.
A GoFundMe was set up to help Reynold's family.
Family, friends hold vigil for young coach killed in Ladera Heights
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More