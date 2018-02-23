LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --Family and friends released balloons and gathered for an emotional vigil on the sidewalk where a man was fatally stabbed in Lakewood.
Jesus Nunez, 38, who loved ones called Jessie, was stabbed in front of his girlfriend during a robbery early Tuesday morning. A car pulled up as the couple walked along Del Amo Boulevard.
Police said the suspects, a man and two women, got out and attacked the couple, stabbing Nunez in the chest.
His heartbroken girlfriend brought bunches of flowers to his memorial.
"He was protecting his girlfriend and they ended up getting him. He died nobly, he wanted to help her, protect her, put himself in front of her and take care of her," brother Johnny Nunez said.
Authorities said the suspects robbed the couple and got away in a dark-colored sedan.
Friends described Nunez as a man who loved to help others.
"He, in fact, even in death is helping somebody. Actually two people - he's an organ donor and I remember him distinctly talking about that," friend Louise Conley said.
Friends who attended the memorial said they hope the people responsible for the murder will be caught quickly and brought to justice.