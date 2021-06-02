Family members identify 44-year-old LA County firefighter killed in shooting at fire station

Hundreds of friends and community members gathered Tuesday night for a vigil in Acton Park near Fire Station 81 to honor the fallen firefighter, as well as the fire captain that was injured in the shooting.
Family members identified the firefighter specialist who was killed as Tory Carlon. A close friend at the vigil spoke in front of the crowd and paid tribute to him.
"When it comes to being a father, when it comes to being a fireman, when it comes to being a mentor, there was no one who could parallel that," he said.
Carlon had worked for the county fire department for more than 20 years.
"He was a brave, committed, loyal member of our department," county Fire Chief Daryl Osby said.