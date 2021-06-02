Family members identify 44-year-old LA County firefighter killed in shooting at fire station

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family members identify firefighter killed in Agua Dulce shooting

ACTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Family members have identified the 44-year-old Los Angeles County firefighter who was killed in a shooting at a fire station in Agua Dulce.

Hundreds of friends and community members gathered Tuesday night for a vigil in Acton Park near Fire Station 81 to honor the fallen firefighter, as well as the fire captain that was injured in the shooting.

Family members identified the firefighter specialist who was killed as Tory Carlon. A close friend at the vigil spoke in front of the crowd and paid tribute to him.

"When it comes to being a father, when it comes to being a fireman, when it comes to being a mentor, there was no one who could parallel that," he said.

Carlon had worked for the county fire department for more than 20 years.

"He was a brave, committed, loyal member of our department," county Fire Chief Daryl Osby said.



EMBED More News Videos

A Los Angeles County firefighter apparently killed a fellow firefighter, wounded another and then set his house on fire and ended his own life, officials say.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
agua dulcelos angeles countyactive shootershootingfirefighter killedfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tito Ortiz resigns from Huntington Beach council
Shooting at Agua Dulce fire station leaves 1 firefighter dead, 1 wounded
Anaheim murder suspect allegedly attacked another man first
Teen fends off bear to protect family dogs in SoCal backyard
More than $60M in meth, cocaine seized in LA County drug bust
Sexual assault suspect who broke into Fontana home sought
Compton will elect new mayor for 1st time in 8 years
Show More
Boy found alone north of Mexico border reunited with mother
Why the homeless program in Rampart Village costs over $2,600 per person
Procession held for IE sheriff's sergeant killed after chase
Freeway shootings suspect pleads not guilty
CA eyes closed malls, empty big-box stores for new housing
More TOP STORIES News