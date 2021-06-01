1 firefighter killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Agua Dulce fire station; standoff ensues at Acton home

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A shooting at a fire station in Agua Dulce on Tuesday morning left one firefighter dead and another wounded, officials said.The suspect is believed to be a disgruntled employee, according to officials. His identity and job title were not disclosed."It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce," the Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Twitter.One firefighter died at the scene. Another firefighter, who was wounded, was airlifted by helicopter to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia. Video from AIR7 HD showed paramedics wheeling the firefighter on a gurney from a rooftop helipad into the medical center.Neither of the two firefighters who were shot were immediately identified.After the shooting, the suspect is believed to have fled in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck to a home in Acton, where a possible barricade situation ensued. The structure later erupted in flames.Firefighters did not initially attack the fire, refraining from approaching the house due to the apparent threat posed by the suspect.A man's body was seen in a lap pool at the home, but whether that person was the deceased suspect was not immediately confirmed.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were staging at the end of the driveway as massive flames and thick black smoke emanated from the single-story structure. No nearby structures were threatened in the isolated area, and the possibility of a wildfire seemed low due to the visible brush clearance surrounding the burning house. There were no strong winds in the area.Fire helicopters were performing multiple water drops from above as the roof collapsed.Shortly after 1 p.m., sheriff's deputies in an armored vehicle began making their way up the driveway toward the home.In response to news of the shooting, L.A. County Supervisor said she was on her way to the Agua Dulce fire station. "My heart is with our @LACOFD firefighters and the families of those affected," she tweeted, using the Fire Department's Twitter handle.