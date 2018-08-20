Family mourns 27-year-old shot on 91 Freeway near Cerritos

Sam Ferguson, 27, of Cerritos was killed in a car-to-car shooting on the 91 Freeway.

CERRITOS, Calif. (KABC) --
The man killed in a car-to-car shooting on the 91 freeway near Cerritos has been identified as 27-year old Sam Ferguson.

Family members say he was studying to become a speech pathologist and worked with children with developmental disabilities.

Ferguson was shot Friday night and died a few hours later at an Irvine hospital.

Police are still looking for the other vehicle involved and say they do not have a motive for the shooting.

As the investigation continues, Ferguson's loved ones are coping with his death by leaning on faith and family and reminiscing over how special he was.

"He was a jokester, a prankster, fun. His friends flocked to Sam," said his brother, Marcus Ferguson.

Sam was the youngest of nine siblings. He lived with his oldest brother in Cerritos and was on his way home from work Friday afternoon when police say another driver opened fire, killing him.

Authorities say they have no suspect information and no word on a motive.

Ferguson's family says he had no enemies.

"Sam was just easy to love," said another brother, Jabez Ferguson.

Sam went to Mayfair high school in Bellflower and graduated from Navarro College in Texas where he played basketball.



Sam's calling was to be a speech pathologist, and his passion was working with developmentally disabled children. That came from helping his own late brother who had autism.

In fact, Ferguson had just left the home of a disabled child Friday, when he was shot.

His family is hoping someone on the 91 freeway at the time will help lead them to the shooter.

"I hope and pray that the person who did it will come forward to bring some closure to the family," said Sam's father, Donald.
