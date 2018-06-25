IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --An investigation continues into who shot and killed Tristan Beaudette during a camping trip with his two little girls at Malibu Creek State Park in Calabasas last week.
The 35-year-old worked as a scientist and helped with research and development at Allergan in Irvine. The company released a statement regarding Beaudette's death.
"It is rare that we lose a friend and colleague, especially in an event that was senseless and difficult to understand. Tristan will be remembered as a talented scientist who was admired by all who knew him," the statement said, in part.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Beaudette's wife, Dr. Erica Wu.
"Words cannot express the absolute devastation and sorrow we feel from the loss of someone so dear to our family," it said on the page. "Tristan was out doing something he adored in life, being in the outdoors with his two young girls."
Authorities said Beaudette's daughters were not injured despite being in the tent when he was shot in the chest before 5 a.m. last Friday.
At the Irvine home, a neighbor described what he heard that morning.
"I just kept hearing a woman screaming, 'No. No. No. No.' It was just startling to hear something like that," Scott Blakeslee said.
According to the GoFundMe page, Erica stayed behind to study for an exam. They then planned to take some time off as a family before moving to the Bay Area to start new jobs.
So far, authorities said they have no suspects or motive. The campground is expected to remain closed through Thursday.
Anyone with more information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.