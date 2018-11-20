Family mourns loss of 24-year-old mother found dead in Commerce

A family is desperately searching for answers surrounding the death of a young mother whose naked body was found in the middle of the road in Commerce over the weekend.

A family is desperately searching for answers surrounding the death of a young mother whose naked body was found in the middle of the road in Commerce over the weekend.

Catrina Johnson, 24, went out with friends Friday night but disappeared, according to family members.

Her body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. the next day in the 6200 block of Nye Avenue. Loved ones say her naked body was in the middle of the street.

Heartbroken family members gathered for a vigil where the victim was found and called for her killer to come forward.

"My daughter, Catrina Johnson, she wasn't a bad person, she was the sweetest person in the world and whoever did this, I just want you to come forward and turn yourself in so we can have peace, so her son can have peace, so our family can have peace," said the victim's mother, Nicole Hall.

Johnson had just turned 24 last week and leaves behind her son Corey, who is less than a year old.
