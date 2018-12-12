Whittier Blvd hit-and-run: Family of victim calls for suspect to come forward

EMBED </>More Videos

A family is pleading for help in finding the hit-and-run driver who killed their 74-year-old mother along Whittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles.

By ABC7.com staff
EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) --
A family is pleading for help in finding the hit-and-run driver who killed their 74-year-old mother along Whittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles.

The driver hit Matiana Jimenez early Saturday as she walked across Whittier Boulevard outside of a crosswalk near Williamson Avenue.

She later died at a hospital.

The California Highway Patrol describes the vehicle as a late-2000s GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck with an extended cab and a camper shell.

The victim's family on Tuesday called for the driver to come forward.

"To the person that hit my mom, please find it in your heart to turn yourself in," said daughter Patty Garcia. "If it had been your mother or your wife or your daughter, I'm sure you'd be right here where I am right now, pleading for help."

The CHP said the suspect's truck also has a distinct feature: a chrome-metal police-style push bumper. It also has metallic trim on the wheels and two stickers on the tailgate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runpedestrian killedwoman killedpedestrian struckLos Angeles CountyEast Los Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Holy Fire arson suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1M bail
Average gas price drops for 50th consecutive day in LA County
Cohen, ex-Trump lawyer, sentenced to 3 years in prison
LA City Council approves raising speed limits on dozens of streets
'Safe Parking' provides support for homeless living in cars
Insurance claims from California fires hit $9 billion
California wants to tax your text messages
Some fast-food chains making progress in antibiotic-free beef
Show More
Recall issued for Kotex tampons, customers say pieces were left inside body
LA County supervisors OK Tejon Ranch mega-development
CSUN police boost patrols after letter threatens mass shooting
Pershing Square holiday ice rink now in full effect
Rare albino deer caught on camera in Ohio
More News