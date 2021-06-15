Family pays tribute to Anaheim man, 70, who was beaten to death outside own home

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Family pays tribute to OC man beaten to death outside own home

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Heartbroken family members paid tribute in a memorial service to an elderly Anaheim man who was beaten to death outside his own home in an unprovoked attack.

The sister of 70-year old David Yaghoubi broke down at his memorial service in West Hollywood Sunday night.

Police say David Steven Abbott attacked and killed Yaghoubi, who was gardening outside his home, for no apparent reason on May 31.

Suspect in custody after unprovoked fatal attack on 70-year-old man in Anaheim
EMBED More News Videos

An Anaheim neighborhood was left in shock after a 70-year-old man died after he was beaten outside his home in an unprovoked attack, suffering severe head injuries.



Abbott is charged with murder and assault.

"We just want justice (for what) this guy did to my brother," said Kourosh Steve Yaghoubi, the victim's brother. "We love him. With all of my heart, I miss him every day. Every day."

Police say Abbott also attacked a 60-year old man earlier on the same day. That victim suffered only minor injuries.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimorange countyassaulthomicidememorial
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Newsom says vaccinated CA workers won't have to wear masks after June 17
Crews battling brush fire in Lake Casitas area
California reopens tomorrow - what changes?
Disneyland dropping mask policy for fully vaccinated guests starting June 15
Most Los Angeles city pools back open, just in time for heat wave
SoCal forecast: Excessive heat warning to take effect
Newsom unveils new vacation vaccine incentive program
Show More
Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine open LAUSD school for innovators
New OC mom hopes her fight with COVID can teach others
CA working on electronic vaccination proof, Newsom says
Major SoCal heat wave this week as crews continue to battle Flats Fire
Taco Bell to give out free tacos to vaccinated Californians
More TOP STORIES News