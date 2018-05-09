FAMILY & PARENTING

7 great gift ideas to please any mom this Mother's Day

What should you get your mom for Mother's Day? Here are seven great gift ideas that will be sure to please any mom. (KABC)

Julia Seifer
What should you get your mom for Mother's Day? Go beyond flowers, chocolate or those coupons you make that you know she'll never redeem. Here are seven great gift ideas that will be sure to please any mom.

1. Amazon Echo Spot

Even if she isn't tech savvy, the Amazon Echo Spot is a smart gadget that just may wind up putting you on the superstar gift giver list. Starting at around $130, mom can use it to find out the weather, look up recipes, play her favorite music and video chat with the whole family.
2. Cuisinart Griddler Deluxe

If she likes to cook, get her the Cuisinart Griddler Deluxe for $159. This versatile countertop appliance can be used as an open grill, a flat griddle for pancakes, or a panini press. Even better, the non-stick finish offers high scratch-resistance and easy cleanup.

3. Fitbit

For the active mom, why not get her a Fitbit? The Versa is just under $200, and the Charge is about $120. The health and fitness smartwatches track your heart rate, sleep, steps, offer personalized workouts and coaching through every move.

4. Oster cordless electric wine opener

If your mom likes to enjoy a glass of wine after a long day, you could get her an Oster cordless electric wine opener for $15. With just the touch of a button, she'll be able to remove the cork in seconds. It also comes with a rechargeable base and a foil cutter for easily removing seals. Pair that with an Umbra Aquala Bathtub Caddy for $25. It's got a space to hold her favorite wine glass while she takes a relaxing bath.
5. Electric Boda Boda Bike

Or if you're really going for broke, get your mom the Electric Boda Boda Bike for $3,399.

6. Painting sessions

For special bonding time with your mom, take her out for Painting with a Twist. These painting sessions are all about fun art while you sip on your favorite beverage and enjoy step-by-step instructions from local artists. You can find the location nearest to you right here.

7. Donation to charity

If you think your mom really means it when she says she's got everything she wants, but you still want to find a way to thank her, make a donation to her favorite charity. It will show her you care about the things that are important to her, it never goes out of style and it's always the right size.
