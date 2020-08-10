Family & Parenting

Disney introduces adaptive costume line for fans who use wheelchairs

Disney is launching a new line of adaptive costumes designed specifically for fans who use wheelchairs or have other accessibility needs.

The line includes Cinderella, Buzz Lightyear and Incredibles costumes. They have stretch fabric that opens in back for easier dressing, longer lengths for wheelchair-friendly wear and a flap opening on the front center with self-stick fabric closure for tube access.

It also includes two wheelchair wraps, one designed to look like Cinderella's coach and a second that looks like the Incredimobile from "The Incredibles."

The wheelchair cover sets, which fit most standard wheelchairs, have supportive plastic piping pieces for added stability and self-stick fabric strips to help keep the pieces in place.

Costumes from the line are available to order on ShopDisney.com.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

SEE ALSO: Illinois boy with cerebral palsy goes trick-or-treating in Beetlejuice costume
EMBED More News Videos

On Halloween, 9-year-old Anthony Alfano is a star.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinghalloweendisneycostumes
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom gives COVID-19, unemployment update
Live COVID-19 updates from local health and elected officials
LAUSD to offer free one-on-one tutoring for students
Long Beach mayor loses stepfather to COVID-19
COVID-19 cases among kids increases 40% in 2 weeks, report finds
1 dead, 4 rescued after Baltimore gas explosion levels homes
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome first child together
Show More
California's public health director abruptly resigns
Memorial grows for Montebello Marine killed in training accident
Riverside, Chino Valley school districts start year with online learning
Solidarity vigil held in LA for victims of Beirut explosion
Chicago looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
More TOP STORIES News