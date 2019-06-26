Family & Parenting

LEGO builds 'world's smallest' Pride parade

(LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester)

YONKERS, New York -- As millions of LGBTQ+ supporters plan to flood New York City streets for one of the country's largest Pride marches, LEGO is planning to scale the celebration down -- a lot!

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising and Pride Month, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester in Yonkers, New York, used hundreds of tiny bricks to build the "world's smallest" Pride parade.

The entertainment center lined its MINILAND Times Square streets with rainbow flags, "Pride" and "Love is Love" floats, and a Stonewall 50 billboard.

The display took 25 hours to conceptualize, sketch, virtually build and construct, and the Stonewall 50 mosaic is comprised of 750 LEGO bricks, the same amount of bricks used to create the rest of the tiny parade.

