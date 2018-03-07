FAMILY & PARENTING

Nurse adopts severely abused twins in Florida

Nurse adopts abused twins (KTRK)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida --
A Florida nurse adopted a pair of twins who were in desperate need of a mother.

Jess Hamm knew instinctively she was in love. She first saw Delilah during her nursing shift at Wolfson children's hospital when the toddler was being rolled into their pediatric intensive care unit.

"My heart was broken. I don't want to cry. She was just so lifeless, but she still held onto my finger," said Hamm.

Delilah had broken bones, a skull fracture and was severely malnourished. Hamm went through the adoption process and learned Delilah had a sister named Caroline, who was also in the hospital.

Hamm said their progress is amazing.

"They've been through so much, and they're completely different kids," she said. "If you had met them when I met them, you would be amazed."
