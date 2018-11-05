FAMILY & PARENTING

Parents should not spank kids, American Academy of Pediatrics says

It's been a hot-button parenting issue for decades: to spank or not to spank.

The leading group for pediatricians is now hardening its stance against corporal punishment.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says mounting evidence shows that spanking is ineffective and harmful.

The group is also strengthening its call for a ban.

Research suggests that spanking may cause harm to the child by affecting normal brain development.

"The AAP recommends that adults caring for children use healthy forms of discipline, such as positive reinforcement of appropriate behaviors, setting limits, redirecting, and setting future expectations. The AAP recommends that parents do not use spanking, hitting, slapping, threatening, insulting, humiliating, or shaming," the study says.
