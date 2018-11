L.A. City

L.A. County



Burbank

All toy requests should be made to:

Pat Smola

Family Service Agency of Burbank

2721 W. Burbank Blvd.

Burbank, CA 91505

patsmola@aol.com

(818) 845-7671

Only Burbank residents requests accepted.

All toy requests should be made to: Pat Smola Family Service Agency of Burbank 2721 W. Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505 patsmola@aol.com (818) 845-7671 Only Burbank residents requests accepted.



El Segundo

Only organizations serving the city of El Segundo and the surrounding South Bay cities will be accepted, and they must submit a copy of their non-profit status (501(C) 3).

To print out an application, go to: http://www.elsegundo.org/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=15297

Submit your request via fax at (310) 414-0929 or via email to sparkoflove@elsegundo.org

Requests will be accepted up until Dec. 7, 2018.

Only organizations serving the city of El Segundo and the surrounding South Bay cities will be accepted, and they must submit a copy of their non-profit status (501(C) 3). To print out an application, go to: http://www.elsegundo.org/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=15297 Submit your request via fax at (310) 414-0929 or via email to sparkoflove@elsegundo.org Requests will be accepted up until Dec. 7, 2018.



Glendale

Applications will be accepted between Nov. 14, 2018, and Dec. 14, 2018.

Applications can be picked up in person at 421 Oak Street, Glendale 91204, or accessed online at www.glendalefire.org

Applications may be submitted by fax at (818) 547-1031 or in person at 421 Oak Street, Glendale 91204.

If there are questions, please call (818) 548-4814.

Applications will be accepted between Nov. 14, 2018, and Dec. 14, 2018. Applications can be picked up in person at 421 Oak Street, Glendale 91204, or accessed online at www.glendalefire.org Applications may be submitted by fax at (818) 547-1031 or in person at 421 Oak Street, Glendale 91204. If there are questions, please call (818) 548-4814.



Long Beach

Go to www.sparkoflove.org/lbfd Click "Forms."

Request forms will be accepted via FAX starting Nov. 1. Forms will receive a time and date stamp which will be considered in the selection process. Forms received prior to the start date will not be considered.

FAX completed form to (562) 570-2506.

For questions regarding the Toy Drive contact: Firefighter Will Nash at (562) 977-TOYS (8697)

Go to www.sparkoflove.org/lbfd Click "Forms." Request forms will be accepted via FAX starting Nov. 1. Forms will receive a time and date stamp which will be considered in the selection process. Forms received prior to the start date will not be considered. FAX completed form to (562) 570-2506. For questions regarding the Toy Drive contact: Firefighter Will Nash at (562) 977-TOYS (8697)



Monrovia

Monrovia residents can pick up a toy request form at the Foothill Unity Center.

Foothill Unity Center is located at:

415 W. Chestnut Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016

Phone: (626) 358-3486

Hours: 9am - 5pm Monday through Friday

Requests will be accepted via FAX starting Nov. 1.

Forms will receive a time and date stamp which will be considered in the selection process.



Fax forms to Foothill Utility Center at (626) 358 - 8224.

For questions regarding the toy drive please call Monrovia Fire & Rescue at (626) 256 - 8181.

Monrovia residents can pick up a toy request form at the Foothill Unity Center. Foothill Unity Center is located at: 415 W. Chestnut Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 Phone: (626) 358-3486 Hours: 9am - 5pm Monday through Friday Requests will be accepted via FAX starting Nov. 1. Forms will receive a time and date stamp which will be considered in the selection process. Fax forms to Foothill Utility Center at (626) 358 - 8224. For questions regarding the toy drive please call Monrovia Fire & Rescue at (626) 256 - 8181.



Pasadena

To request toys, go to the following website and click on the Spark of Love Toy Drive logo and follow the instructions: www.cityofpasadena.net/fire

Orange County

Riverside County



City of Riverside

Go to www.riversideca.gov

Visit one of the nine community centers listed below to fill out your toy request application.

Contact your local Riverside City Community Center for more information.

Joyce Jackson Community Center: (951) 351- 6130

Renck Community Center: (951) 351- 6132

Arlanza Community Center: (951) 351- 6135

La Sierra Community Center: (951) 351- 6131

Caesar Chavez Community Center: (951) 826-5746

Stratton Community Center: (951) 826- 5355

Orange Terrace Community Center: (951) 571-0285

Ruth Lewis Community Center: (951) 826-5654

Ysmael Villegas Community Center: (951) 351-6142

Go to www.riversideca.gov Visit one of the nine community centers listed below to fill out your toy request application. Contact your local Riverside City Community Center for more information. Joyce Jackson Community Center: (951) 351- 6130 Renck Community Center: (951) 351- 6132 Arlanza Community Center: (951) 351- 6135 La Sierra Community Center: (951) 351- 6131 Caesar Chavez Community Center: (951) 826-5746 Stratton Community Center: (951) 826- 5355 Orange Terrace Community Center: (951) 571-0285 Ruth Lewis Community Center: (951) 826-5654 Ysmael Villegas Community Center: (951) 351-6142



Corona/Norco Residents

Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in November, visit the Settlement House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to fill out your toy request application.

To apply for Toy Requests please bring a picture I.D. along with your children's immunization card, social security card or birth certificate.

Proof of income and proof of residency in Corona or Norco is required.

If you are a Corona or Norco resident, the Settlement House is located at:

507 S. Vicentia Ave.

Corona, CA 92882

(951) 737-3504

www.settlementhouse.net

For more information, please call (951) 737-3504 or email the Settlement House at settlementhouse@hotmail.com

San Bernardino County Fire Department



Division 1: Bloomington, Fontana, Lytle Creek, Mentone, Mt. Baldy, San Antonio Heights, & Upland



Division 2: San Bernardino, Devore, Mentone, Grand Terrace



Division 3: Angelus Oaks, Barton Flats, Cedar Glen, Crest Park, Deer Lodge Park, Fawnskin, Forest Falls, Green Valley Lake, Lake Arrowhead, Mountain Home Village, & Sky Forest



Division 4: Big River, Earp, Havasu Landing, Johnson Valley, Joshua Tree, Landers, Needles, Pioneer Town, Twentynine Palms, Wonder Valley, & Yucca Valley



Division 5: Baldy Mesa, El Mirage, Hesperia, Lucerne Valley, Oak Hills, Phelan, Pinion Hills, Summit Valley, Windy Acres, & Wrightwood



Division 6: Adelanto, Baker, Victorville, Harvard, Helendale, Hinkley, Oro Grande, Red Mountain, Searles Valley, Spring Valley Lake, & Trona



Toy Request Forms can be submitted at www.sbcfire.org

- Please complete your Spark of Love Toy Request Form, including your Non-Profit 501(c)(3) number, and submit or fax to Children's Fund at (909) 379-0006

- Individuals living in the cities listed above can contact a local Non-Profit Organization in your community or call 2-1-1 for additional resources in your neighborhood

For additional information, you may call the Children's Fund Spark of Love Hotline at (909) 379-6040



Loma Linda

Visit the Loma Linda Civic Center to fill out the Spark of Love Toy Application.

Proof of residency and estimated family income is required, along with an identification card of child/children.

Loma Linda Civic Center is located at:

25541 Barton Road

Loma Linda, CA 92354

For more information please call (909) 799-2850

Visit the Loma Linda Civic Center to fill out the Spark of Love Toy Application. Proof of residency and estimated family income is required, along with an identification card of child/children. Loma Linda Civic Center is located at: 25541 Barton Road Loma Linda, CA 92354 For more information please call (909) 799-2850



Ontario

Individual Families :

Contact the Ontario Salvation Army to fill out the Spark of Love Toy Application.

Proof of residency and estimated family income is required, along with an identification card of child/children.

Ontario Salvation Army

1412 South Euclid Ave.

Ontario, CA 91762

(909) 986- 6748

Organizations :

Only organizations serving the City of Ontario will be accepted, and they must submit a copy of their non-profit status (501(c)3).

Email your request to VLopez@ontarioca.gov

: Contact the Ontario Salvation Army to fill out the Spark of Love Toy Application. Proof of residency and estimated family income is required, along with an identification card of child/children. Ontario Salvation Army 1412 South Euclid Ave. Ontario, CA 91762 (909) 986- 6748 : Only organizations serving the City of Ontario will be accepted, and they must submit a copy of their non-profit status (501(c)3). Email your request to VLopez@ontarioca.gov



Rancho Cucamonga

Individual Families:

All individuals requesting toys must register in person at the Rancho Cucamonga Family Resource Center, located at 9791 Arrow Route in Rancho Cucamonga, between Nov. 26th and Dec. 20th. Please note the following requirements:

Only the child's legal guardian can make the request.

Guardian must show child's birth certificate.

Guardian and child must be Rancho Cucamonga residents and must demonstrate proof of residency with photo ID and/or a utility bill.

Organizations:

Only organizations serving the City of Rancho Cucamonga will be accepted, and they must submit a copy of their non-profit status (501(c)3). A maximum of 100 toys will be provided to each organization applying. Please contact Rancho Cucamonga Fire Headquarters at (909) 477-2770 to obtain an Organizational Application for Toys, which must be submitted by Nov. 29, 2018.



Ventura County

The CSA Holiday Toy Store is created in a donated storefront during the month of December. Foster parents, guardians, birth parents, group homes and disadvantaged families in the community are provided an opportunity to shop for the children free of charge. Invitations, or "vouchers" to shop are distributed through organizations listed on the website. Please visit the Children's Services Auxiliary (CSA) website at www.csavc.org/toystorerequest.html for a list of organizations that we partner with to distribute the toys.



If you do not belong to an organization or group listed and you would like to shop, please fill out the Toy Store Request form.

Please call the 24-hour hotline at (213) 847-3816, or send an email to LAFDtoys@gmail.com for directions on submitting the toy request form. Phone operation is available the day after Thanksgiving - 11/23/18.Go to https://www.fire.lacounty.gov/ and click on the Spark of Love Toy Drive logo. Follow the directions to find your area and click on the application to apply.All inquiries via email: sparkoflove@fire.lacounty.govToy requests for groups have closed. For families or individuals requesting toys, please check back for a Toy Give Away Day which will happen sometime in December.Toy Request Guidelines for Non-Profit Organizations serving the cities listed in the following Divisions.