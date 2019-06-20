Father's Day

Woman frames notes from step-dad she kept since middle school for Father's Day

A young woman from Maryland found a way to repay her step-father for being her daily source of encouragement years after the fact.

"During middle school, my stepdad used to leave me a note on my door each day to inspire me," Sophia Wilcox wrote on Twitter. "Well, I kept those notes & It's been 6 years since then. today I gave him those notes back."



She posted a video of her step-dad, Brian Sandusky, opening the notes, which she framed around a photo. During the video, he gets choked up before he says, "These are all your notes."

Wilcox told ABC she got the idea because she loves to frame momentos as presents.

"I'm a big sucker for picture frames as gifts so when I remembered the notes I realized I wanted to somehow frame them," she said, adding it took about a day to put it together.

She said that Sandusky kept saying "Wow" and staring at the notes after she turned off the camera. She said they marveled at the fact that he did not duplicate a single message in his years-old notes. They were all different.

The video, which she posted to Twitter on Father's Day, has about 6 million views in just a few days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingsocial mediafather's dayu.s. & worldgood newsfeel good
FATHER'S DAY
Man accused of killing son over cheesecake appears in court
Father-son duo in adorable viral video star in Denny's commercial
Father's Day: Sweet celebrity dad quotes
Dads winning the parenting game
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
Show More
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
More TOP STORIES News