FAMILY & PARENTING

Wisconsin father steps up to 'breastfeed' newborn baby during mother's illness

STURGEON BAY, Wis. --
When a new mother was too sick to breastfeed, a proud Wisconsin father stepped up to help.

Max Neubauer used a supplemental nursing system designed to help new mothers and was able to create a special bond with his newborn daughter Rosalia.

Designed by a nurse in Wisconsin, the system uses a replica nipple shield, a feeding tube, a syringe and some formula.

The new parents joked that the photo of Neubauer breastfeeding may haunt their daughter as she grows up.

"I really feel sorry for her in high school," Neubauer said, adding that he doesn't plan to breastfeed again anytime soon.
