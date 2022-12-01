Man speaks out after being thrown over railing during fight at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Days after being pushed and thrown over a railing at Sofi Stadium, an incident captured on video, one Chargers fan is sharing his side of the story as he recovers from several injuries.

The brutal attack happened last month as the crowd was exiting the Inglewood stadium following a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. At one point, a man physically lifted the victim up and body slammed him over the side of a railing, dropping him onto concrete steps far below.

The victim, Austin Willenbring, doesn't know why it happened to him.

"There wasn't talking back and forth, there was nothing. It was literally instant, grabbed me, I tried to get away, wasn't able to get away.. And decided to do what he did," he told Eyewitness News.

Willenbring is recovering from a concussion and several other injuries he suffered during the attack.

"I have two fractured ribs on each side of my body, I had a very bad busted lip, bruising from my stomach and hip side," he said.

The Chargers season ticket holder had traveled from San Diego with his sister to enjoy the evening game. He says something happened in the crowd and people suddenly surged to one side while crossing the packed bridge.

"I wasn't drunk. I don't believe he was. I just think he mistook me for someone who hit him in the eye."

His sister chased the attacker and recorded the encounter with her cellphone.

Willenbring says no paramedics came to the stadium to treat him. He has filed a report with the Inglewood Police Department.

When asked whether the incident changed his feelings about going to such events, he responded: "I'm selling the rest of my tickets... I think there's three more games left. I've already listed all of them online."

Willenbring wants justice for himself but also hopes police will investigate for the safety of all fans attending concerns and sporting events at any venue.