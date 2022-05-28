Chinatown gets weekly farmers' market

CHINATOWN (KABC) -- The L.A. River Farmers' Market launched on Thursday. It's the first farmers L.A. State Historic Park in Chinatown has ever had."It's really wonderful to just be part of the community here and to offer foods that we feel proud of and that we know will be nourishing to our customers," said Jessica Wang of Gu Grocery.The organizers want this market to reflect the community and its needs."When we brought vendors to this market, we tried to focus on making sure that things were affordable and accessible to these to this community while also like not trying to intrude on the business of a lot of the Chinatown small businesses who are struggling right now," said Elise Dang, manager of the L.A. River Farmers' Market.With the loss of two grocery stores in this neighborhood, Dang says community members hope this market can help fill some of the gap when it comes to accessibility.What the video above for the full story.