COACHELLA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Coachella City Council has approved an ordinance to offer hero pay for farmworkers.The city says it's the first in the country to adopt such a rule for the farmworker community.The emergency ordinance, which was approved Wednesday night, impacts certain agriculture operations, grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants in Coachella.The rule requires the businesses to provide an extra $4 an hour to employees for at least 120 days.