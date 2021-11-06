Style & Fashion

Israeli producer brings unique fashion show to DTLA aiming to diversify the industry

"The fashion industry has [had] one type of model for the last four decades," said founder Motty Reif.
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Downtown Los Angeles hosted Kornit Fashion Week L.A. 2021. It's a fashion show traveling to 10 cities worldwide with the intention to diversify the runway.

Founder Motty Reif, a renowned producer from Israel, said he's been part of the industry for more than 30 years. His goal is to change how it operates.



"For many years with not blaming anyone, the fashion industry has [had] one type of model for the last four decades of like usually tall, very thin, usually blonde," said Reif. "We started a few years to try to change the definition of what is a model."

Reif said when it comes to talent, he wants a variety of people: height, skin color, age and more. Another goal for the show is sustainability. According to Reif, they used a special machine to make the clothes.



"And we partnered with Kornit Digital. Kornit is a textile digital printing machine which they are printing using zero water," said Reif.

According to Reif, he's working to create a space for shining a light on historically underrepresented designers. He also said he has a personal mission with this project.

"I have always said that I am doing it for my granddaughter because I would like for her to be born into a world that she will see that beauty is in every shape," said Reif.

Related topics:
style & fashiondowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countycommunity journalistfashion showfashionin the communityrace and culture
