STYLE & FASHION

$168 ripped jeans little more than shreds of fabric

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to denim, ripped jeans are in, but one brand is taking it to a whole new level. (KABC)

When it comes to denim, ripped jeans are in, but one brand is taking it to a whole new level.

A company called Carmar has come out with "extreme cut-out jeans," and the Internet is going crazy over them.

People can't believe how revealing the pants are, leaving little to the imagination. You might not believe how much the shreds of denim cost: $168.

Carmar describes the jeans as "relax fit." According to Carmar's website, the jeans are sold out. The company directed customers to an email address to join a waitlist.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionfashionbusinessclothing
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
MAC Cosmetics giving out free lipstick on Sunday
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
A Father's Day ode to dad fashion
Kate Spade's sister says her suicide was 'not unexpected'
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News