George H.W. Bush to make final fashion statement with socks

The 41st President will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard @CVN77_GHWB. #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/OabtK756fO — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018

Becoming an honorary member of the @BlueAngels in Houston last week. God bless all who serve. pic.twitter.com/oo4GLJNuQQ — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) January 16, 2014

Properly attired for my meeting with new @HoustonTexans head coach Bill O'Brien. #socksupdate pic.twitter.com/jHMO4vcm9i — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) January 15, 2014

Some may wonder what a self proclaimed sock man wears on his 89th bday. I think he's as super as the socks. #41s89th pic.twitter.com/eYoK3LJSOy — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) June 12, 2013

Former President George H.W. Bush became somewhat of a presidential style icon for his fun, colorful socks that he often wore during public outings.Even as he is carried to his final resting place, his socks will carry special meaning.Bush spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted, "The 41st President will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard."His socks even honored his wife. Bush wore book-themed socks to Barbara Bush's funeral to celebrate her commitment to literacy.But that wasn't the first time Bush used his footwear to make a statement. From sports teams to superheros, here are some of Bush's iconic sock looks throughout the years.Even the Houston Texans cheerleaders got in on the act to honor Bush 41.