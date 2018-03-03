STYLE & FASHION

Blue-carpet fashion at the Film Independent Spirit Awards

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Chloe Zhao arrives at the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)</span></div>
SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
See what the stars wore on the blue carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, a show that caps nominees at a budget of $20 million or less.

Held inside a beachside tent in Santa Monica, Calif., the Spirit Awards are more relaxed and dressed-down than Sunday's Oscars. The last four years, the film to win best feature Saturday at the Film Independent Spirit Awards has gone on to win best picture Sunday at the Oscars. Three of this year's nominees - "Get Out," ''Lady Bird" and "Call Me by Your Name" - have a shot at continuing the streak.
