ROYAL WEDDING

Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Sarah Ferguson, Duchess Kate, Duchess Meghan and more dress their best

Guests at Princess Eugenie's wedding included Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and the queen herself.

For the second time this year on Friday morning, Britain's royal family heard wedding bells.

Princess Eugenie of York, one of the grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth, married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Chapel, the same place where her cousin, Prince Harry, married Meghan Markle in May.

PHOTOS: The wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Eugenie had dated her husband, a tequila executive, for seven years before he proposed in January.

Eugenie wore a dress by British designer Peter Pilotto. She was walked down the aisle by her father, Prince Andrew. Her maid of honor was her older sister, Princess Beatrice, who arrived at the wedding with their mother, Sarah Ferguson.

The ceremony took place in St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where this year's first big royal wedding took place.



The queen, who attended the wedding, hosted a champagne luncheon for the newlyweds shortly after the ceremony.

Prince George was among the page boys and Princess Charlotte was among the bridesmaids. The wedding was attended by their parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, as well as several other royals, including Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. Kate's sister Pippa Middleton, who is pregnant, was also among the guests.

As the second child of Prince Andrew, the bride is ninth in line to the throne.

RELATED: Understanding the British royal family tree and the line to the British throne

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
