Fatal crash into hydrant closes Tustin street for hours in Orange

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person died after a crashing into a hydrant in Orange.The accident happened on Tustin Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tustin Street was closed between Chestnut Avenue and Katella Avenue for three hours, according to the Orange Police Department.Police say the driver crashed into a hydrant then a light pole. It was the only vehicle involved in the crash.Police will continue to investigate the incident and we'll bring you any new information throughout the morning.