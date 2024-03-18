1 killed, 7 injured in rollover crash on 10 Freeway near USC

UNIVERSITY PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and seven people were injured after a two-car crash Sunday on the 10 Freeway.

The crash was reported on the westbound 10 just after 3 p.m. in the University Park area, between USC and downtown Los Angeles. At least one car flipped over on its roof.

Firefighters who responded had to extricate one man from the wreckage. Paramedics transported five people, described as in serious-to-critical condition, to a nearby trauma center. One person was treated at the scene and released without hospitalization. One man was dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.