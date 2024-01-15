Deputies fatally shoot allegedly armed man after robbery report in South LA

Deputies were confronting a robbery suspect when they say he pulled a gun, and they opened fire.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The confrontation happened Saturday afternoon near Florence and Hooper avenues.

A woman flagged down some sheriff's deputies who were driving by and told them a man had tried to rob her at gunpoint.

She said she ducked down in her vehicle and the suspect fled down Florence Avenue.

The deputies found a man meeting the suspect's description. Officials say he pulled out a gun and the deputies opened fire.

He was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Officials say a gun and knife were recovered at the scene.