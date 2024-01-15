WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Deputies fatally shoot allegedly armed man after robbery report in South LA

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, January 15, 2024 6:47AM
Man fatally shot by deputies after robbery report in South LA
Deputies were confronting a robbery suspect when they say he pulled a gun, and they opened fire.
KABC

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The confrontation happened Saturday afternoon near Florence and Hooper avenues.

A woman flagged down some sheriff's deputies who were driving by and told them a man had tried to rob her at gunpoint.

She said she ducked down in her vehicle and the suspect fled down Florence Avenue.

The deputies found a man meeting the suspect's description. Officials say he pulled out a gun and the deputies opened fire.

He was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Officials say a gun and knife were recovered at the scene.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW