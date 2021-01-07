Mother fatally shot in front of 3-year-old daughter in Pacoima

PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) -- The last moments of a young mother's life were captured on surveillance video and police need your help to find her killer.

The security footage shows 35-year-old Karen Ruiz running from her attacker in Pacoima on Wednesday.

A few seconds later, the man chasing her fired multiple shots, killing Ruiz in front of her 3-year-old daughter.

Police are still looking for the alleged gunman, who has been identified as Ruiz's former boyfriend and the father of the girl.

His name is Herbert Nixon Flores and the 46-year-old is considered armed and dangerous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pacoimalos angeles countyhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi, Schumer call for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment
Woman fatally shot in US Capitol was from San Diego
Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts locked indefinitely
Turbo Tax blames IRS for stimulus money deposited into wrong accounts
Pandemic: High demand for oxygen leaves supplies depleted
What are the side effects of the COVID vaccine? See our FAQ
Show More
Biden introduces Garland as attorney general pick
Surveillance video shows armed robbery of puppy in CA
Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao latest resignation after riot
CA suspends 1.4 million virus unemployment claims
Congress confirms Biden's win after Trump mob storms Capitol
More TOP STORIES News