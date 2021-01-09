'Fatale' sees Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy offer modern day take on classic revenge thriller genre

HOLLYWOOD -- Hillary Swank and Michael Ealy head the cast of the new dramatic thriller, "Fatale." She's in law enforcement. He's a successful businessman. And you know that clever ad campaign, "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas?" Yeah...no it doesn't...at least not in this movie.In "Fatale," Hilary Swank plays a police detective who--surprise--ends up on a case at the home where Michael Ealy's character lives with his wife."When you have an opportunity to make films like 'Fatale,' which are throwbacks to, you know, 'Fatal Attraction' and 'Basic Instinct' and 'Strangers on a Train' and when you get to do it with your twist for this era, it's fun, man!" said director Deon Taylor."Thirty seconds after I met Deon, I was on board," said Swank. "I was like, 'Yes!' I mean, look at him, he's infectious. But he's also super talented."The role also offered Hilary, a two-time Oscar winner, something new."A genre I haven't done, a genre I've wanted to explore," said Swank. "Deon was, like, 'Why haven't you do this genre?' I'm, like, 'I don't know!""She's out the box. She killed it," said producer Roxanne Avent. "You see her like you've never seen her before, right? And you see Michael like you've never seen him before either. And I think it's great to be able to expose the layers of their talent. And then to do it together, colorless, is priceless.""It grabs you and it doesn't let go, not until the credits are you like (exhales), you can just breathe a little bit, you know what I mean? And be thankful it's not your life!" said Ealy."Fatale" is in theaters now, and available on demand Friday, January 8th.